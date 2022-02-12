Makers of Heropanti 2 took to social media and dropped an amazing poster from the actioner starring Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria. While sharing the new poster they wrote, "This Eid, it’s going to be all about Power-packed Action & Heropanti #SajidNadiadwala’s #Heropanti2 coming in theatres 29th April 2022." However, coming to the poster the duo looks great together in all-black avatar. Heropanti 2 To Release In Cinemas This Eid! Tiger Shroff’s Film To Hit Theatres On April 29.

