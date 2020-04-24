HIGHLIGHTS NORTH 5.30 Pm HIGHLIGHTS NORTH 5.30 PM

New Delhi. Apr 24 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 5.20 pm LUCKNOW DEL49 UP-VIRUS-CM-REVIEW Labourers stranded in other states due to lockdown will be brought home: UP CM

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government will bring back labourers stranded in other states because of the coronavirus-forced lockdown, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Friday, and directed officials to prepare an action plan in this regard. NEW DELHI DEL59 DL-VIRUS-LD KEJRIWAL Initial results of plasma therapy on COVID patients ‘very encouraging': Kejriwal

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said the plasma therapy trial conducted on four COVID-19 patients here has yielded “very encouraging” initial results, giving a ray of hope to seriously-ill coronavirus patients. CHANDIGARH DEL65 HR-DERA CHIEF-PAROLE Jail super rejects plea seeking 3-week parole to Dera Sacha Sauda chief

Chandigarh: Authorities have rejected a plea seeking grant of three-week parole to Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, jailed in Sunaria prison in Rohtak district for raping his two disciples, officials said on Friday. FATEHPUR DES14 UP-LOCKDOWN-CREMATIONS Social worker provides 'rath' for final journey, men to shoulder bier

Fatehpur (UP): When the lockdown and fear of coronavirus is keeping even relatives away from the funerals of their loved ones, a social worker here has stepped up efforts to give the dead a dignified sendoff. RAEBARELI DES8 UP-VIRUS-QUARANTINE UP medics moved to guest house after complaints of poor arrangements in quarantine centre

Raebareli (UP): Twenty-five doctors and medical personnel in quarantine in a state-run school here have been shifted to a guest house after they complained of poor facilities in several videos that later went viral. JAMMU DEL16 JK-TERRORISTS 50 terrorists killed in J-K in 2020; 18 during lockdown

Jammu: Fifty terrorists, including several top commanders of Jaish-e-Mohmmad (JeM) and Lashker-e-Tioba (LeT), were killed in counter terrorism operations by security forces in Jammu and Kashmir this year so far, officials said on Friday. DEHRADUN DES13 UKD-CHARDHAM Chardham temples to reopen, no pilgrim to be allowed

Dehradun: The Chardham yatra is all set for a low-key opening this year with no pilgrims allowed to visit the Himalayan temples of Gangotri, Yamunotri and Kedarnath when their portals reopen in a few days after the six-month winter closure. JAIPUR DEL63 RJ-VIRUS-CASES COVID-19: Rajasthan reports 4 more deaths, 44 fresh cases

Jaipur: Four more coronavirus-related deaths and 44 new cases of the infection were reported in Rajasthan on Friday, bringing the number of cases to 2,008 and total deaths to 32, officials said. NEW DELHI DES25 VIRUS-UP-CASES UP reports 94 fresh COVID cases, tally crosses 1600

Lucknow: The total number of COVID-19 positive cases in Uttar Pradesh rose to 1,604 on Friday, with 94 fresh cases being reported in a day, a health department official said. JAMMU LGD8 JK-HC-RATHER J-K Bank fraud case accused seeks bail citing coronavirus outbreak, HC denies relief

Jammu: The Jammu and Kashmir High Court on Friday rejected the bail application of Hilal Rather, the son of former state minister Abdul Rahim Rather, in a bank fraud case. NEW DELHI DEL78 DL-VIRUS-RECOVERY 808 COVID-19 patients recover in Delhi, 735 of them from Apr 18-23

New Delhi: Over 800 coronavirus patients in Delhi have been cured till Thursday, with 735 of them recovering from April 18-23, according to data shared by the city health department. NEW DELHI DES18 DL-VIRUS-CONSTABLE Police constable in forefront of fight against coronavirus recalls how life changed after outbreak

New Delhi: From being taunted for her choice of profession by family and neighbours to being praised now for her work at the forefront of the fight against coronavirus, Delhi Police Constable Mausam Yadav has witnessed a sea change in life. NEW DELHI DES3 DL-LOCKDOWN-POWER-DEMAND Delhi's peak power demand reduces by up to 49 per cent during lockdown

New Delhi: Delhi's peak power demand has reduced by up to 49 per cent with commercial and industrial activities virtually at a standstill due to the lockdown imposed to contain the spread of coronavirus, discom and power department officials said. PTI

