Holiday in Kamrup Metro District on Tuesday

Guwahati, Mar 6 (PTI) The Assam government has declared March 10 as a local holiday in Kamrup Metropolitan district on account of Dol Jatra and Holi.

All state government offices, educational institutions and financial institutions will remain closed on account of the holiday, a statement said here on Friday.

Kamrup Metro is comprised of Guwahati and its neighbouring areas.

