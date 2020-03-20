'Hope' as Wuhan Reports No New Cases for First Time Since Outbreak Began: WHO

World. (File Image)

Geneva, Mar 20 (AFP) The World Health Organisation on Friday welcomed the news that the Chinese city where the new coronavirus first emerged in December had for the first time reported no new cases in 24 hours.

"Yesterday, Wuhan reported no new cases for the first time since the outbreak started," WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a virtual news conference.

"Wuhan provides hope for the rest of the world that even the most severe situation can be turned around." (AFP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)