Hospital Staff Put in Home Quarantine After Covid-19 Patient Detected

Mumbai, Mar 13 (PTI) After a patient admitted to a private hospital here tested positive for coronavirus, nearly eighty staff members were put in quarantine at home, a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official said on Friday.

The patient, who tested positive for Covid-19 on Thursday, was shifted to civic-run Kasturba Hospital, the official said.

"All medical and non-medical staff of this private hospital who came in direct or indirect contact with patient were quarantined at home and they are under observation," the BMC official said.

