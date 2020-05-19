Hry Govt Allows Sportspersons to Train in Small Groups Inside Stadiums

Chandigarh, May 19 (PTI) The Haryana government on Tuesday allowed the state's sportspersons to train in small groups inside stadiums, but reiterated that entry for spectators will not be allowed.

Sports complexes and stadia were on Sunday permitted to reopen but declared out of bounds for spectators in the fourth phase of the coronavirus-forced lockdown, as per the Centre's guidelines.

Haryana's Sports and Youth Affairs Minister, Sandeep Singh directed all the district sports and youth affairs officers to maintain social distancing, and ensure availability of sanitisers at every point in the stadium where needed.

All officials, coaches and trainees will wear face masks as far as possible, he directed, according to a state government statement here.

The minister said that all sports staff and players shall use 'Aarogya Setu' application.

Singh said that the sports department will ensure provision of health screening via non-contact thermal temperature checks. The record of such screening will be maintained and awareness briefing of all the persons entering sports stadiums/complexes will be conducted by health department.

The minister said that the training activities may be performed in small groups (maximum 8-10 people) maintaining social distancing norms of 1.5 to 2 meters between athletes and staff and ensuring aspects of training which require physical contact are avoided like tackling, body-blocking etc.

“Trainees will be encouraged to undertake additional freehand exercises and practice yoga extensively during this (lockdown) period. In case of team events, groups of 18 players plus two coaches for first one hour can train in the stadium or sports complex followed by another group after first group has left,” he said.

Handshakes and other forms of greetings which need physical contact will be strictly avoided, said the minister.

Singh said that personal equipment such as bow, gun, sword, javelin, discuss, rackets etc. will be used without sharing and must be disinfected after very single use.

Sports specific safety equipment such as a helmet, eye protectors, face protectors etc. will not be shared, he said.

He said that all packed food/fresh fruits etc. supplies delivered at sports centre will be placed in an open area for a period of 24 hours (cardboard packing) or 72 hours (plastic packing) before usage.

Unwrapped items like fruits or vegetables shall be washed under running water immediately after being delivered. Fruits and vegetables may be soaked in diluted vinegar, salt or lemon water for few hours and left to dry prior to consumption, he said.

The sports minister said that athletes whose age is less than 18 years will need to submit a written confirmation from their parents regarding the training.

Swimming pool will not be opened. Coaches will keep in mind the summer heat conditions in mind while designing training programme, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)