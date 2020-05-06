Hry Home Minister Orders Registration of FIR into Liquor Disappearance Case

Chandigarh, May 6 (PTI) Haryana Government has set up a three-member special investigation team to probe into a huge stock of liquor gone missing from a godown in the state's Sonipat district.

Asked about the reports that over 2 lakh alcohol bottles have gone missing, Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij said he has taken serious note of the matter and ordered registration of an FIR in the case.

Vij said the “theft” had taken place from the recovered stock kept in a temporary warehouse of the godown.

“The matter of theft of liquor from the recovered stock kept in a temporary warehouse at Kharkhoda-Matindoo road in Sonipat was brought to my notice by DGP himself on May 5,” Vij said.

He said it was a serious matter and such types of incidents “are not possible without the connivance of staff on duty”.

“Therefore, I have directed for immediate registration of FIR in the matter,” he said.

He said till May 5 after the lockdown was announced, there had been no sale of liquor in the state.

Liquor vends reopened in Haryana on May 6.

The home minister apprehended that during the time when sale of liquor in the state remained closed, liquor mafia might have influenced the excise and police staff and such type of incidents might have occurred at other places also.

Vij said he has directed that SIT comprising three members including an IAS officer, one ADGP rank officer from police department and one senior officer from Excise Department be formed for further probe.

The SIT has been asked to submit its finding to the government within 20 days from now, he said.

On Tuesday, Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala, who also holds the Excise Department, on being asked to comment on the matter, had said an inquiry had been ordered by Vij.

