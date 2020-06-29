New Delhi [India], June 29 (ANI/NewsVoir): Health and fitness have become the burning topic once again. Whether one is working from home or daring to venture out, it has never been more important to be physically fit and strong.

On a separate note, the world of watches has evolved to something unbelievable. It has moved from the era of utility of knowing time to an era of making a statement. Also Read | Barcelona Announces 23-Member Squad for Game Against Atletico Madrid (See List).

Today, the humble watch has entered into an era of redefined style and utility and its uses is not limited to time or alarms. Of all that a 21st century smartwatch can boast off, it has essentially become a health and fitness partner of today's consumers. The HUAWEI WATCH GT 2e is testament of this era. Its following features is what makes it must have watch of the year.

Two week long battery life - The HUAWEI WATCH GT 2e is a meticulously crafted smartwatch, designed for those who are always on-the-go and fitness enthusiasts, boasting of the longest battery life. The HUAWEI WATCH GT 2e is equipped with Huawei's proprietary Kirin A1 chip to provide a two-week battery life, assisting users to perform fitness and health management actively and comprehensively. Also Read | Chhattisgarh: Mentally Unstable Man Tries to Self-Immolate Outside CM Bhupesh Baghel's Residence in Raipur.

Automatically detects six workout modes - When you do an impromptu workout, you may overlook to activate an exercise tracker on your smartwatch, the HUAWEI WATCH GT 2e can automatically detect six professional workout modes, offering a smarter sporting experience. The feature is only available in select few premium smartwatches.

85 custom Workout modes - Whether the users are into mainstream sports or something a little more experimental, they can enjoy the unique perks offered through various tracking modes on the HUAWEI WATCH GT 2e. The HUAWEI WATCH GT 2e supports 85 custom workout modes and 15 professional workout modes including eight outdoor activities (running, walking, mountain climbing, hiking, trail running, cycling, open water swimming, triathlon) and seven indoor activities (walking, running, cycling, pool swimming, free training, elliptical machine, rower).

SpO2 level measuring feature. The HUAWEI WATCH GT series has an important health parameter measuring application - the SpO2 feature. With this feature, users can monitor the oxygen levels in blood easily. This feature is highly useful for fitness enthusiasts, sports people, or those people who medically need blood oxygen monitoring. Huawei TruRelax™ - A technology that helps people to beat stress by recording HRV (heart rate variability) values and providing continuous feedback on the user's stress index. It is also equipped with a sedentary alert reminding the user to stand up and move around after a certain period of time.

Heart rate monitoring - Based on a high-performance heart rate sensor, Huawei's self-developed Truseen™ 3.5 heart rate monitoring technology Armed with a heart rate monitoring feature, HUAWEI WATCH GT 2e users will be notified if heart rate is above 100 bpm or below 50 bpm for more than ten minutes, unless it is in the sports mode. People can also see the data in the Huawei Sports and Health App to monitor the data in real time.

Huawei Trusleep™- Sleep quality is essential for healthy living, and many people suffer from poor sleeping habits. Looking into the need for a regular sleep monitoring system, Huawei TruSleep 2.0 technology tracks sleep quality. Powered with Huawei AI technology, it accurately analyses sleep problems and provides sleep improvement suggestions. It can scientifically track and diagnose six common types of sleep issues while providing suggestions for better rest.

Classic display - HUAWEI WATCH GT 2e boasts of a 1.39-inch AMOLED high precision touch display supporting a Retina-grade resolution. The vibrant display assists clear viewing even in strong sunlight during summers. The superlative display blends into the body of the dial giving it an unmatched look and feel. Best-in-class built and design - The design of the HUAWEI WATCH GT 2e is sporty yet classy. Instead of following traditional designs where the watch face is separated from its strap, it possesses a classic round dial with an integrated strap for a streamlined, modern look - a refreshing take on the future of smartwatches. Its stainless steel body complements the concealed, crown design that blends in with the watch's curved silhouette.

The strap is made of a soft and comfortable fluororubber. The dual-colour, breathable TPU material completes a flawless unibody design. All of these features not only highlight how comfortable HUAWEI WATCH GT 2e is to put on, but also underline its durability. Even during intense exercise, fitness and health monitoring is still accurate, which makes it a priceless acquisition for the any consumer. Powerful chipset - The HUAWEI WATCH GT 2e is equipped with Huawei's proprietary Kirin A1 chipset, the company's first self-developed wearable chip. It ensures high operation performance and incredibly low power consumption. Dual-chip design and power saving algorithms 2.0 ensure HUAWEI WATCH GT 2e consumes less energy to achieve astonishing power for all day and night support.

Staying connected - The Huawei Watch Gt 2e can store upto 500 songs (in Standard MP3 format) to enrich workout sessions. The watch receives real-time notifications for incoming calls, SMS messages, emails, calendar events, and more. It also packs a treasure trove of intuitive features that make daily life a breeze, from weather forecast, alarms, timer and flashlight. It can even use it to find phone. Turning into a remote shutter of the phone, HUAWEI WATCH GT 2e helps to easily capture memorable moments on the move.

Huawei has always offered trendsetting products for its consumers, keeping the world amazed and its competitors play catch-up.

But with HUAWEI WATCH GT 2e it has gone to a whole new level offering unmatched specifications and priceless features in a price range that's accessible to masses. Most of all, HUAWEI WATCH GT 2e democratizes technology, health, and fitness for almost anyone who can get a watch. In the 21st century's fast paced lifestyle, it is one must have gadget which will help you track your health and time. This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)