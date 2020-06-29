After ending their last game with a 2-2 draw against Celta Vigo, Barcelona has named their 23-member squad for the upcoming game against Atletico Madrid. The match will be held on July 1, 2020, at the Camp Nou. The team will be looking to win their game against Atletico Madrid to reduce the gap between them and Real Madrid. Barcelona currently stands on number two of the points table with 69 points whereas the Los Blancos are on the number one position of La Liga 2019-20 points table. Real Madrid has 71 points in their kitty. Lionel Messi Ignores Instructions by Barcelona Assistant Coach Eder Sarabia During La Liga 2019-20 Match Against Celta Vigo (Watch Video).

Whereas Atletico Madrid is placed on number three and has a long way to go before it catches up with the teams seated on the top two spots. Atletico Madrid had 58 points in their kitty. Ahead of the upcoming game, Barcelona shared the 23-member squad which includes Lionel Messi, Ivan Rakitic, Luis Suárez, Gerard Pique and most of the other members which featured in the last game. Ousmane Dembélé continues to remain out of the squad and there have been no major changes. Now, let's have a look at the squad below:

Talking about the Catalan Giants, there has been a buzz that not everything is fine at the camp of the Catalan Giants. After the team drew their last game against Celta Vigo, Lionel Messi is so upset with Quique Setien that he went to the management of Barcelona and asked them to fire him. Messi wants Xavi or Pep Guardiola to replace the current manager.

