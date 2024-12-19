Shenzhen, December 19: Apple has been leading the smartwatch market for years, offering customers premium products and regular updates. Xiaomi, Samsung, and other brands have tried dethroning the iPhone maker from the market, but the company still had the largest market share until recently. Huawei, a Chinese technology company, has pushed Apple to the second spot in the smartwatch market and gained the highest market share.

Huawei has gained the top spot in global market share with 16.9% for this year. The Shenzhen-based tech giant achieved this with the help of a cumulative shipment of 23.6 million. Huawei beat Apple in wrist-worn devices, including smartwatches and fitness bands. This marks a greater market shift in the global wearable market due to new leadership taking over. Airtel Becomes First Private Telecom Operator To Launch Mobile Services in 7 Boarder Villages Including Kupwara, Baramulla and Others.

How Huawei Defeated Apple and Achieved Top Spot in the Global Smartwatch Market?

Huawei reached the top spot in the global smartwatch market with innovative product launches and market expansion, according to a report by NewsByteApp. The Chinese brand smartly launched products like GT5 and GT5 Pro smartwatches that offered advanced health-tracking. The company expanded its business to countries other than China, such as Latin America, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East, focusing on local requirements.

The report highlighted that this strategy worked well in slow markets like the United States and India. Apple has reportedly been facing stiff competition from rivals in the wearable market despite boasting great Q3 2024 sales of the Apple Watch 10 series. Apple has been the top brand that delivers smart wearables like watches; however, the competitors are reportedly nearing the gap to the top spot.

Industry experts suggested that Apple would need to introduce fresh ideas in the global smartwatch market to keep its dominance. China already achieved a 20% hike in the shipment of wearable devices in 2024. The report suggested that Chinese customers became more interested in buying smartwatches and other wearables like fitness brands due to the attractive health-tracking capabilities and stylish design offered by the companies. Meta Unveils Plans for 2025: Mark Zuckerberg-Run Platform To Focus on AI, Mixed Reality and Metaverse; Check Details.

Other brands like Xiaomi and Samsung have also picked up the pace and started offering stylish, feature-packed, and yet affordable smartwatches in the market, giving tough competition to the iPhone maker.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 19, 2024 05:18 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).