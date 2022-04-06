Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra recently flaunted her singing skills as she shared a social media video crooning the song 'Kuch Khaas Hai' from her cousin Priyanka Chopra's film 'Fashion'. Parineeti took to her Instagram handle on Tuesday and posted a video of her from the sets of Colors reality show 'Hunarbaaz' where she can be seen singing the song along with its original singer Neha Bhasin. Manike Mage Hithe: From Yashraj Mukhate to Parineeti Chopra, Viral Sinhala Popular Track Is On Everyone's Mind, Watch Cover Song Videos.

Sharing the promo, the actor, who is also a judge on the show wrote in the caption, "Aaaah me and singing. My meditation .. So much fun doing what I love the most! And this time with you @nehabhasin4u. We should do this more often! @colorstv." Following the duet performance, co-judges Karan Johar and Mithun Chakraborty gave her and Neha a standing ovation. On social media too, the two were showered with compliments. Neha Dhupia wrote, "Uff! Lovely both of you @parineetichopra @nehabhasin4u." Saba Pataudi wrote, "Fabulous." Hunarbaaz: Parineeti Chopra and Neha Bhasin’s Duet Performance on ‘Kuch Khaas Hai’ Song Is Not to Be Missed (Watch Video).

Check Out The Instagram Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Parineeti Chopra (@parineetichopra)

Meanwhile, on the film front, Parineeti will be seen acting alongside megastar Amitabh Bachchan and acting icons like Anupam Kher and Boman Irani. Apart from this, she will next be seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's film 'Animal', alongside Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol.

