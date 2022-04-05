Parineeti Chopra gives a rocking performance with Neha Bhasin on the song, Kuch Khaas Hai in Hunarbaaz. The actress sang the song beautifully and surprised us all and Karan Johar, Mithun Chakraborty were quick to give them a standing ovation.

Parineeti Chopra and Neha Bhasin Sing Kuch Khaas Hai

So much fun doing what I love the most! And this time with you #NehaBhasin. We should do this more often! 😁 @ColorsTV pic.twitter.com/Psu3RnhUtQ — Parineeti Chopra (@ParineetiChopra) April 5, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)