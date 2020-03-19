ICICI Lombard Launches Dedicated COVID-19 Cover

Mumbai, Mar 19 (PTI) Private sector non-life insurer ICICI Lombard has rolled out a COVID-19 protection cover under the group insurance category to help fight the contagious pandemic.

The special policy offers 100 per cent of the sum insured if the person is diagnosed positive for COVID-19, irrespective of hospitalization expenses, the company said in a statement, adding that the medical test should be conducted at a government-run or government-approved lab.

The health cover is priced at a premium of Rs 149 and offers a Rs 25,000 payout, including value and covers 18-75 age group.

*

*

*

*

* HSBC donates Rs 1 cr to city-based NGO to help fight COVID-19 with cleanliness

Leading multinational lender HSBC has donated Rs 1 crore to United Way Mumbai, the city-arm of the 130-plus-year-old international non-profit called the United Way movement spanning 41 countries, the lender said.

United Way Mumbai has been into community health interventions with large scale programmes addressing public health issues like sanitation, malnutrition, diabetes, hepatitis and vector borne diseases.

The HSBC fund will go to further these causes, especially in the time of virus pandemic, with a focus on the megapolis.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)