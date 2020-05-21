In Highest Single-day Spike, HP's Hamirpur Records 31 Fresh COVID-19 Cases

Hamirpur, May 21 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh's Hamirpur recorded the highest single-day spike in COVID-19 cases on Thursday, with 31 fresh cases taking the district's tally to 46, a senior official said.

There are 41 active COVID-19 cases in the district. While four patients have recovered, one has died.

It is also the biggest jump in cases reported by a district in the state.

A majority of the 31 patients had returned from Mumbai on a special train on May 18. They were placed under institutional quarantine at different places, Deputy Commissioner Harikesh Meena said.

They have been admitted at different COVID-19 centres of the district, he added.

