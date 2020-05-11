In Meeting with PM, Chhattisgarh CM Demands Rs 30,000 Cr for Relief, Welfare Schemes

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], May 11 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Monday made five key demands including financial assistance of Rs 30,000 crore for relief and welfare schemes in the wake of coronavirus pandemic.In a series of tweets, Chief Minister Baghel, who earlier participated in the video conference meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi over COVID-19, said that the state should be responsible for determining red, green, and orange zones."The state government should be empowered to decide on economic activities within the state. Financial assistance of 30,000 crores should be provided for relief and welfare schemes. State governments should be responsible for determining the Red Zone, Green Zone and Orange Zone," he tweeted.The Chief Minister suggested that regular train, air services and inter-state bus transport should be started in consultation with the state governments. Under the MNREGA, work should be given for 200 days, he tweeted.Prime Minister Modi's interaction with Chief Ministers come a week ahead of the scheduled ending of the lockdown. (ANI)

