In Yamuna Vihar, Hindu-Muslims Wage a United Battle

New Delhi, Feb 25 (PTI) As northeast Delhi was engulfed by communal clashes on Tuesday over the amended citizenship law, Hindu-Muslim residents of Yamuna Vihar chose to defeat those forces who sought to divide them.

The residents of Yamuna Vihar say they have never seen such a communal frenzy in the past 34 years.

"Hindus and Muslims have been living peacefully in the area since a long time. Such madness is new to the area. This is the reason why we have decided to defeat the communal forces together," Mohammed Sajid, a resident, said.

He said the residents drew away outsiders who had come to the market area of Yamuna Vihar and tried to create disturbance in the region.

The locals are taking turns to guard the region against outsiders.

"Residents armed with sticks and lathis are guarding the region against outsiders. We are trying hard to prevent such elements from slipping inside the colony and creating ruckus," Rahul, another resident of Yamuna Vihar, said.

Raisuddin Rehan said only unity can defeat the divisive elements.

"We have come together against such elements which are hellbent on dividing us. People from both the communities are fighting this battle together," he asserted.

Sumati said children have been asked to stay inside their homes and the residents are taking all steps to prevent any untoward incident.

Thirteen people have been killed in the violence reported in northeast Delhi, police said.

