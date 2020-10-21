Palghar (Maharashtra) [India], October 21 (ANI): Police here arrested one accused in connection with the rape of a three-year-old girl in the Nalasopara area of Palghar district.

The Tulinj police team made the arrest based on a complaint filed by the victim's father. The FIR has been registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and POCSO Act.

Also Read | Andhra Pradesh Schools Reopen From November 2, CM Jaganmohan Reddy Issues Guidelines.

According to the information from the police station, the incident took place on Monday evening, the girl child was playing outside her house when the accused nabbed and committed the crime.

The accused was produced in a court, which sent him to police custody till October 26.

Also Read | UIDAI ADG Pankaj Goyal Arrested For Allegedly Taking Rs 1 Lakh Bribe in Delhi Office.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)