India News | 1 Killed, 2 Injured in Bee Attack in Odisha

Baripada (Odisha), Jun 10 (PTI) A 25-year-old man was killed and two others were injured after they were stung by honey bees in a forest in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place in Chemchota forest in Kaptipada police station area on Tuesday night when the trio went there to collect honey, an officer said.

Also Read | Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray Demands Resumption of Mumbai Locals for Movement of Staff on Essential Services Duty: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 10, 2020:.

The deceased has been identified as Sonia Bhokta of Chemchota village, he said.

The two injured persons have been admitted to a state-run hospital in Udala, the officer said.

Also Read | Aaditya Thackeray Shares Mumbai COVID-19 Stats, Says' COVID-19 Fatality Rate Decreased in the City, Doubling Rate At 24.5 Days'.

The body has been sent to PRM Medical College and Hospital for post-mortem examination, he said, adding that a case of unnatural death has been registered.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)