Jamshedpur, Dec 25 (PTI) One person died and three others were injured after their vehicle lost control and turned turtle near Gurma area here on Monday, police said.

The incident took place when a front tyre of the vehicle with five people deflated, causing it to overturn on a stretch of National Highway-33, they said.

All five travellers hail from Kolkata.

Locals rushed to the spot and took the injured to MGM Hospital, where one person succumbed to injuries, police said.

The condition of three injured people admitted in hospital is critical, a police officer said.

