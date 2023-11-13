Nainital (Uttarakhand) [India], November 13 (ANI): A man was killed while five others were injured after a car, they were travelling in, fell into a gorge near Jaurasi in Uttarakhand's Nainital district on Monday morning, officials said.

The deceased was identified as Chhatar Singh, a resident of Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh. While those injured in the accident have been identified as Suraj Singh, Jitendra Dasila, Santosh Mehar, and Harish Kumar.

According to police, on Monday morning at around 4:00 am information was received that a vehicle had fallen into a ditch near Jaurasi for which State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) is required for rescue operation.

Following which a team of SDRF reached the spot and rescued the five injured people and took them to a nearest hospital. The body of the deceased person was recovered and handed over to the district police for further proceedings.

"There were six people in the vehicle, out of which five were injured while one died on the spot," police said.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

