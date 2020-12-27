Fatehpur (UP), Dec 27 (PTI) A truck cleaner was killed here on Sunday when his truck hit a trailer truck from behind, police said.

Three persons also got injured in the incident, they added.

Sub-Inspector Rajiv Kamal Pandey said the accident occurred in the morning near Umarpur village on the Kanpur-Prayagraj road.

The deceased was identified as Babloo (25), a resident of Etah, Pandey said, adding that he died on the spot.

The truck driver, Vipin, and two others travelling on the truck got injured.

Both the damaged vehicles have been seized and the body of the deceased has been sent for post-mortem, the police said.

