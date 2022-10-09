Itanagar, Oct 9 (PTI) One more person was arrested in connection with the paper leak of the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) assistant engineer examination, police said on Sunday.

With this, 10 people have so far been arrested in the case, they said.

The latest arrest was made by the Special Investigation Cell (SIC) of the state police, they added.

The investigation was started after a candidate filed a police complaint on August 29, stating that he suspected that the AE (civil) examination paper was leaked.

More than 400 candidates appeared in the examination that was held on August 26 and 27.

Last week, government officials Binam Jomang and Talung Jomang, and Loth Ezing, a civilian, were arrested, SIC SP Anant Mittal said.

Binam is a junior engineer (contractual) in the Panchayati Raj Department at Lekang in Namsai district, while Talung is an agriculture field assistant at Pangin in Siang district. Ezing is a resident of Ruksin in East Siang district.

The arrests were made after the case was transferred to the SIC from Itanagar Police on September 27.

The Itanagar Police had earlier arrested six people. Those arrested included APPSC Deputy Secretary and Deputy Controller of Examinations Taket Jerang, besides teachers, and a candidate and his father.

"The investigation is underway and all facets of the case are being probed in detail," Mittal said, adding that the SIC is committed to ensuring justice for the aggrieved aspirants.

The Arunachal Pradesh government has recommended a CBI probe into the case.

