Shimla, Jun 30 (PTI) An 80-year-old woman died due to COVID-19 in Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday, pushing the death toll due to the disease to nine, an official said.

A resident of Jangleberri village in Hamirpur district, she also suffered from various other old-age related diseases and died at Nerchowk Medical College in Mandi district.

Also Read | 'Kindly Not to Schedule Any Flight to West Bengal From Delhi, Mumbai, Pune', Writes Rajiv Sinha to Centre : Live News Breaking & Coronavirus Updates on June 30, 2020.

The total nine deaths include a 70-year-old woman from Delhi, who was staying at a factory guesthouse in Baddi since March 15. She died at PGIMER, Chandigarh, on April 2.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)