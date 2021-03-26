Port Blair, Mar 26 (PTI) One new COVID-19 case was reported in Andaman and Nicobar Islands in the last 24 hours, pushing the coronavirus tally in the union territory to 5,042, a health department official said on Friday.

The archipelago now has six active COVID-19 cases, while 4,974 people have recovered from the disease, the official said.

The COVID-19 death toll remained at 62 as no new fatality has been reported in the last 24 hours, he said.

The administration has so far tested over 3.10 lakh samples for COVID-19, he said.

A total of 12,504 health care and frontline workers have been administered the COVID-19 vaccine till Thursday, an official said.

At least 5,725 health care workers have received the second dose of the vaccine, the official said, adding 4,065 people in the age group of 45-59 with comorbidities have also been administered the vaccine.

