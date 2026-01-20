Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], January 20 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and Transport Minister Mukesh Agnihotri on Tuesday reviewed the state's road safety scenario, emphasising the need for collective efforts to reduce road accidents and fatalities by 10 per cent during the National Road Safety Month 2026.

Agnihotri chaired the 5th meeting of the State Transport Development and Road Safety Council, held at the Secretariat here. Senior officials of the Transport Department gave a comprehensive presentation at the State Transport Development and Road Safety Council meeting.

The Deputy Chief Minister stressed the need for coordinated efforts by all stakeholder departments to achieve the target of a 10 per cent reduction in road accidents and fatalities, particularly during National Road Safety Month 2026.

The officials presented the state's expanding road network, noting that total road length increased by 804 kilometres over the past year, rising from 41,975 kilometres in December 2023 to 42,779 kilometres in December 2024, a growth of 1.9 per cent. They also included alarming data on road accidents, fatalities, and injuries in both urban and rural areas from 2022 to 2024.

According to the presentation, the road accident severity rate in Himachal Pradesh stood at 39.45 in 2023, which is higher than the national average of 36, indicating the need for intensified safety interventions. Officials further informed that 1,438 vulnerable and black spots had been identified across the state, of which 1,021 have already been rectified.

The Deputy Chief Minister was also briefed on enforcement measures under the Motor Vehicles Act. During 2025, RTO flying squads issued 12,401 challans, with a total compounding amount of Rs 3.32 crore realised.

The meeting reviewed compliance with the Supreme Court Committee on Road Safety (SCCoRS) directions, including installation and maintenance of crash barriers. Officials noted that 39 per cent of road fatalities in 2022 were due to run-off-the-road accidents, which could have been prevented through proper crash barriers.

The presentation also highlighted the expansion of electronic enforcement, with 101 Integrated Traffic Management System (ITMS) locations installed by police, and additional installations at interstate transport barriers and in Baddi by the Transport Department.

Schemes such as the Hit-and-Run Motor Accident Compensation Scheme, the Rah-Veer (Good Samaritan) Scheme, and cashless treatment for road accident victims up to Rs 1.5 lakh were also reviewed. Officials informed that the reward under the Rah-Veer Scheme has been increased to Rs 25,000 to encourage timely assistance to accident victims. (ANI)

