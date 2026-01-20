Windhoek [Namibia], January 20 (ANI): Australia left-handed batter Will Malajczuk smashed the fastest-ever ton in ICC Men's Under-19 Cricket World Cup history in his side's commanding eight-wicket win against Japan in the ongoing tournament on Tuesday.

While chasing a target of 202, Malajczuk hammered his century at the 13.5-over mark, reaching the milestone in just 51 deliveries - the fastest-ever ton in the tournament's history.

The southpaw was dismissed on 102 off 55, which included 12 boundaries and five sixes, at a strike rate of 185.45.

Before getting dismissed, the left-handed batter stitched a 135-run stand for the opening wicket with Nitesh Samuel, which laid the foundation for the defending champions to chase down the target of 202 runs.

Partnering with Nitesh Samuel at the top, the pair laid an unassailable foundation, cutting through Japan's bowling attack with bold intent as they racked up 135 runs in just 15.3 overs before Malajczuk fell after trying to take the aerial route once again.

Samuel stayed unbeaten on 60 runs off 73 deliveries, including four boundaries, as Australia thrashed Japan by eight wickets, chasing down the target in just 29.1 overs.

Earlier in the game, Japan posted 201/8, following a knock of resilience from Hugo Tani-Kelly, who made an unbeaten 79 off 135 deliveries. Naden Cooray (3/31) and William Byrom (2/32) were among the wicket takers for Australia.

Meanwhile, the Bangladesh vs New Zealand U19 World Cup 2026 match was abandoned due to frequent rain interruptions and a wet outfield.

Both teams shared one point each. Earlier in the match, New Zealand made 51/1 in 10 overs. Opener Aryan Mann (20 off 36 balls, including three fours) and captain Tom Jones (16 off 18 deliveries, with the help of one six) stayed unbeaten at the crease. However, the rain interrupted, and the game was called off. (ANI)

