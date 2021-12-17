Rescue operation underway to save a year-old girl who fell into borewell in Chhatarpur (Photo/ANI)

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh) [India], December 17 (ANI): A rescue operation is underway to save a one-year-old girl who fell into a 15 feet deep borewell in Chhatarpur district of Madhya Pradesh on Thursday, informed district officials.

Army personnel have also extended their hands to local police and district administration in the ongoing rescue operation.

"A year and a three old girl fell into nearly 15 feet deep borewell. Rescue operation is underway. Army personnel along with police and district administration present at the spot," said Sandeep GR, District Magistrate.

"We can still hear her voice. She can breathe properly. Oxygen support has also been provided to the child," he added.

"I had left three kids here to play in the afternoon. Soon a child came and informed me that my child has fallen into the borewell. As soon as I came back here I heard her crying," said Ramsakhi Kushwaha, child's mother. (ANI)

