Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 19 (ANI): Karnataka Assembly Speaker UT Khader on Wednesday suspended 10 Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLAs after the Assembly on Wednesday plunged into chaos with unruly scenes following angry BJP lawmakers tore copies of bills and threw them at Deputy Speaker Rudrappa Lamani’s face.

BJP MLAs Ashwathnarayan, Sunil Kumar, R Ashok, Vedavya Kamath, Yashpal Suvarna, Dheeraj Muniraj, Umanath Kotian, Aravind Bellad, Araga Jnanendra and Bharath Shetty are among those suspended from attending session till Friday for allegedly misbehaving in the House.

The BJP MLAs have been suspended for disrupting the proceedings of the Assembly session. The MLAs created a ruckus over the Congress-led state government’s decision to depute IAS officers for Opposition Meeting held in Bengaluru on July 17 and 18.

However, the BJP and JDS have given notice to move a no-confidence motion against the Speaker.

BJP MLAs even threw papers on Deputy Speaker Rudrappa Lamani for allowing budget discussion when the House was not in order.

Meanwhile, former Home Minister and BJP leader Araga Jnanaendra said it is a democratic right to protest and added that they will continue the protest.

“It's a democratic right to protest, we were protesting against deploying IAS officers to welcome some people who came to attend political events, some of them are also on bail after involving in criminal activity. That's why we are demanding an apology from the Government. The Deputy Speaker was also not respecting our protest. We'll continue our protest”, Jnanaendra said.

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara called the incident unfortunate and said that nobody prevents anyone from protesting but there is some basic discipline that they (BJP MLAs) have to follow.

"...It is unfortunate. We have laid out some guidelines, some rules in the house. House rules are there. Nobody prevents them to go and protest...But there is some basic discipline that they have to follow, attacking the chair is something we don't see in the Karnataka legislature...And this has happened. It is unfortunate and we also appeal to the speaker to take some action. Otherwise, if it is let go, I don't think our houses will run properly...", Parameshwara said. (ANI)

