New Delhi, July 19: A Delhi Court on Wednesday granted one week's interim bail to wrestler Sushil Kumar for knee surgery. Kumar along with other accused persons are facing trial in the junior wrestler's Sagar Dhankar murder case. An interim bail application was filed on the ground of the surgery of accused Sushil Kumar owing to a tear of an anteromedial bundle of the anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) which is scheduled for 26.07.2023.

Additional Sessions Judge Sushil Kumar of Rohini District Court on Wednesday granted interim bail to Sushil Kumar for the period from July 23 to July 30 for the said surgery. Wrestler Sushil Kumar Charged With Murder in Sagar Dhankar Death Case, 17 Others Framed As Well.

The interim bail has been granted on furnishing bail of Rs One Lakh along with two sureties in the like amount. The court has directed Sushil Kumar to surrender after the surgery before the jail authorities on July 30.

The court in view of the threat perception to witnesses and a cause also directed to deploy two security personnel round the clock to keep vigil and surveillance over the accused during interim bail. The court said that the cost of the security personnel would be borne by the family of the accused.

The court granted relief to Sushil Kumar after considering the medical report filed by the jail authorities and investigation officer. The court said in the order that perusal of the medical documents of the accused Sushil Kumar shows that he has been advised for admission on 24.07.2023 as surgery is on 26.07.2023 at BLK Max Super Specialist Hospital, New Delhi. Sagar Dhankar Murder Case: Two Absconding Associates of Olympian Wrestler Sushil Kumar Held, Says Delhi Police Official.

Accused Sushil Kumar was represented by advocates RS Malik and Sumeet Shokeen who argued that applicant / accused Sushil Kumar at present is unable to walk without support and put weight on his right knee due to which surgery as mentioned above is required to be carried out at the earliest.

It was further submitted that the date of MRI for the applicant / accused given by Safdarjung Hospital, Delhi is given as 07.01.2024 where he was taken from Central Jail New Delhi and due to the same, the applicant / accused took a second opinion of a reputed private hospital BLK Max Super Specialist Hospital, New Delhi where he can get the best of treatment from reputed doctors at the earliest.

The court had also called for a medical report from jail authorities on a plea of the accused. Sushil Kumar had sought an interim bail for 45 days on medical grounds and following the same an application was moved on behalf of Kumar. It was stated that he is suffering from a tear of an anteromedial bundle of the anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) since August, 2016 and since then he has been clinically treating the same.

It was submitted in the application filed through advocate Sahil Malik that Sushil was advised to undergo surgery for the same on April 6, 2023, but due to the sad demise of his father during that time, he could not undergo the surgery at that time.

Olympian wrestler Sushil Kumar is facing trial along with other accused persons in the Sagar Dhankar murder case. Sagar along with other victims was allegedly beaten by the accused person at the Chhatrasal stadium on the night of May 4, 2021, and later Dhankar succumbed to the injuries.

