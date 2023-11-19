Jamshedpur, Nov 19 (PTI) The five-day long pan-India tribal conclave "Samvaad" concluded on Sunday as 10 people were selected to further their research through a fellowship, organisers said here.

The ‘Samvaad Fellowship', an initiative to nurture changemakers from different tribes of India, who have the goal to preserve and promote tribal culture, Tata Steel said in a press statement.

Among the Samvaad Fellowship selected included Redeemson S Pakwa of the Khasi tribe of Meghalaya, who will conduct a research-based study on the Ka-Chad Kutsnem music of the Pnar community of his state, while Madhavi Uike Meravi from the Gond tribe of Madhya Pradesh wants to document the folk tales of her tribe for producing children's literature.

Folk artist Saka Mashangva wants to document Tingteila, a traditional musical instrument of the Tangkhul tribe of Manipur, which is almost extinct, while Santosh Pawra from the Bhil tribe of Maharashtra, wishes to preserve and promote the folklores of his community, the statement said.

Over 30,000 people have attended the five-day cultural conclave in Gopal Maidan, Jamshedpur.

