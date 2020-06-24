Srinagar, Jun 24 (PTI) As many as 186 more people, including 10 policemen and three CRPF personnel, tested positive for COVID-19 in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, taking the union territory's tally to 6,422, officials said.

While 28 of these cases were reported from the Jammu region, 158 were from the valley, they said.

There are 2,516 active COVID-19 cases in Jammu and Kashmir. A total of 3,818 patients have recovered.

The cases detected on Wednesday include 32 people who had recently returned to the union territory.

The cases also include 10 Jammu and Kashmir Police and three Central Reserve Police Force (CPRF) personnel, the officials said.

They said two districts -- Ramban and Kishtwar -- reported no fresh case on Wednesday.

With the 186 fresh cases, the total number of infected people in Jammu and Kashmir stands at 6,422.

"Of these, 4,998 are in Kashmir, while 1,424 are in the Jammu region," the officials said.

So far, 88 COVID-19 patients have died in the union territory.

