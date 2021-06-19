Shimla, Jun 19 (PTI) Ten more people died from COVID-19 in Himachal Pradesh on Saturday as 239 fresh cases pushed the state's infection count to 2,00,282, an official said.

So far, the virus has killed 3,423 people in the state.

According to the state Health Department, the number of active cases have now dipped to 2,990.

The overall recoveries so far has reached 1,93,850 with 432 patients recuperating from the infection in the past 24 hours, the official said.

