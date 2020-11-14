Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh) [India], November 14 (ANI): Ten people died and others injured after a pick-up van they were travelling in, overturned in Shivpuri on Friday, Superintendent of Police (SP) Rajesh Chandel said.

Injured have been shifted to the hospital.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

