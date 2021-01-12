Kohima, Jan 12 (PTI) Nagaland's COVID-19 tally rose to 11,997 as 10 more persons tested positive for the infection, state Health Minister S Pangnyu Phom said on Tuesday.

Twelve more people were cured of the disease, taking the total number of COVID-19 recoveries in the state to 11,667, he said.

"10+ve cases of #COVID-19 have been detected today. Dimapur- 6, Kohima- Mokokchung- 2 each. Also 12 +ve patients have recovered. Dimapur- 6, Kohima- 5, Kiphire- 1," the minister said in a tweet.

Altogether 85 people have succumbed to the infection so far, of which 74 are due to contagion and 10 had comorbid conditions while one is under investigation, a health department official said. Another 140 patients have migrated to other states, he said.

Dimapur has reported 6,443 COVID-19 cases followed by Kohima (3,730), Mon (604), Peren (504), Tuensang (244), Mokokchung (184), Zunheboto (142), Phek (47), Kiphire (41), Wokha (39) and Longleng (19).

Of the total COVID-19 cases in the state 4,921 are traced contacts, 4,659 are armed forces or security personnel, 1,846 returnees from other states and 571 frontline workers, he said.

Nagaland now has 105 active COVID-19 cases with 64 patients in Dimapur followed by Kohima (30), Mokokchung (7), Peren (2), Mon (1) and Longleng (1), the official said.

The state has tested 1,22,223 samples for COVID-19 till date, including 72,715 through RT-PCR, 36,879 on TrueNat and 12,629 on Rapid Antigen Test, the official added.

