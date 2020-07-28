Muzaffarnagar, Jul 28 (PTI) Ten more people were found COVID-19 positive in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar on Tuesday, taking the total number of active cases in the district to 157, officials said.

According to Muzaffarnagar DM Selvakumari J, 30 more people have recovered from the infection in the district.

A total of 564 COVID-19 patients have been discharged so far, officials said.

