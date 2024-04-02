Bijapur (Chhattisgarh) [India], April 2 (ANI): The tally of Naxalites killed in an encounter between security forces and Naxalites in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur has gone up to 10, police officials said on Tuesday.

"Final update till now 10 naxal bodies (09 male and one female). Weapons recovered so far one LMG, one .303 rifle, one 12 bore, a huge number of BGL launchers and BGL shells plus other arms and ammunition," Inspector General of Police, Bastar Range, P Sundarraj said.

"Identification of deaf bodies has yet to be done. Most probably, they are cadres of PLGA Coy No 02," Bastar IG added.

Further details are awaited.

After the encounter, Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma said that the encounter came after three villagers were killed by Naxalites.

"Bodies of Naxals are being recovered following an encounter operation by security forces after the murder of three villagers by Naxalites," Vijay Sharma told ANI.

The encounter broke out around 6 am on Tuesday at Lendra village in Bijapur after a joint search operation by the District Reserve Group (DRG), Special Task Force (STF), CoBRA (Commando Battalion for Resolute Action) and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) that began on Monday night from Gangalur police station area, police said. (ANI)

Bijapur district comes under the Bastar Lok Sabha constituency, which will go to polls in the first phase of general elections on April 19. (ANI)

