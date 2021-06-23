Port Blair, Jun 23 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally of Andaman and Nicobar Islands rose to 7,425 on Wednesday as 10 more people tested positive for the infection, a health bulletin said.

Two new patients have travel history, while eight fresh infections were detected during contact tracing, it said.

The COVID-19 death toll in the Union territory remained unchanged at 127 as no fresh fatality was reported, the bulletin said.

Four more people have been cured of the disease, taking the total number of recoveries to 7,195, it said.

The archipelago now has 103 active cases, the bulletin said.

The administration has so far tested more than 4.03 lakh samples for COVID-19, with a positivity rate of 1.84 per cent.

Over 1.40 lakh islanders have been vaccinated to date.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)