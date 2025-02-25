Ranchi, Feb 25 (PTI) Police on Tuesday picked up six more persons in connection with the class 10 board exam paper leak case in Jharkhand, taking the total number of arrests to 10, an official said.

"As many as 10 people have been arrested in the board exam paper leak case. Koderma police broke the entire chain and found that the main accused was a student who also worked as a labourer," DGP Anurag Gupta told reporters outside the state assembly.

The six persons were arrested by Koderma police from Giridih district.

Koderma SDPO Anil Kumar Singh said the arrests were made following a raid in Barganda area under Town police station.

The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) cancelled the class 10 board exam for Hindi and science subjects on February 20 after the question papers were allegedly circulated on social media.

The DGP said the main accused allegedly took out a question paper while unloading bundles from a truck about a week before the scheduled exam.

"The accused took a photocopy of the question paper and made it viral. The original copy of the paper was also recovered from his house," the DGP said.

He added that police investigation has been completed. "I hope no such incident will occur again," he added.

The BJP on Tuesday created a ruckus in the state assembly over the paper leak issue and demanded a probe into the case by the CBI.

