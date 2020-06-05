India News | 10 Railway Coaches Converted into Isolation Ward for COVID-19 Patients at Shakur Basti Station

New Delhi [India], June 5 (ANI): As many as 10 railway coaches have been converted into isolation ward for COVID-19 patients, at Shakur Basti railway station on Thursday with each ward having a total of 160 beds.

Railways officials said people who are asymptomatic will be kept in the isolation ward.

"Positive patients who are asymptomatic, or have mild or very mild symptoms will be kept here," said Railway Medical Officer Dr J Bhatia.

The Medical Officer said that each coach will have 16 beds and an oxygen cylinder.

In addition to that, Bhatia said, "Every coach will have a doctor, nurse, attendant and sanitation worker. If the doctor feels that a patient is not recovering, then the patient will be immediately shifted to nominated COVID hospital."

Meanwhile, The Delhi government issued a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) to be followed by all COVID hospitals in the national capital for streamlining the handling of positive/suspect patients.

The SOP issued on Thursday aims to streamline the process for handling of COVID-19 positive/suspect patients in the hospitals and includes activities which are needed to be carried out right from the time the patient reaches the hospital to the time he is discharged.

The government has also ordered designated COVID Hospitals in the national capital to upgrade beds at their facilities in the coming weeks. (ANI)

