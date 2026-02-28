Tiruchirappalli (Tamil Nadu) [India], February 28 (ANI): In a touching gesture, the owners of a Jallikattu bull named 'Senkuricki Sevalai' in Senkuricki village near Tiruchirappalli have constructed a memorial in honour of the animal, which died last year.

The bull was owned by brothers Subramani and Rajiv, who considered it a member of their family. Following its death, the brothers decided to build a memorial and install a life-like statue resembling Senkuricki sevalai as a tribute to their beloved bull.

Also Read | Odisha Shocker: Woman Raped by Boyfriend During Elopement Plan, Later S*xually Assaulted and Killed by Stranger in Jagatsinghpur.

According to the family, the memorial will be inaugurated on March 1. A special pooja has also been arranged on the same day in remembrance of the bull.

Family members, including children, continue to remember and mourn the loss of 'Senkuricki Sevalai' even a year after its death. Villagers said the memorial reflects the emotional bond shared between Jallikattu owners and their bulls.

Also Read | Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Result Today 1 PM Live: Dear Vision Saturday Lottery Result of February 28, 2026 Declared Online, Watch Lucky Draw Winners List.

Jallikattu bull owner Subramani said that their bull, named Sevalai, was raised like a family member for eight years.

"We brought up this Jallikattu bull as our own child and as an integral part of our household. Unfortunately, the bull passed away last year, leaving us heartbroken. We are unable to forget it, as it was like one of our own children," he said.

He further stated that the bull had brought them immense pride by winning several prizes in various Jallikattu competitions, including a motorcycle and more than 100 bicycles, along with many other gifts.

"In memory of our beloved bull, we are constructing a memorial hall and installing a statue. The memorial will be inaugurated, and special prayers will be offered on March 1," Subramani added.

He also appealed to all Jallikattu owners to raise and care for their bulls with love and affection, treating them as members of their own families.

Jallikattu owner Rajiv from Senkurichi in Tiruchirappalli district said that his family has been traditionally rearing Jallikattu bulls since his father's time.

"This bull, Sevalai, was something unforgettable in our lives. It held a very special place in our family. In its memory, we have constructed a memorial hall and installed a statue," he said.

He added that the memorial was not only for the present generation but also for their future heirs. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)