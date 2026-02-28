Ajmer (Rajasthan) [India], February 28 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday launched a sharp attack on the opposition Congress and referred to historical events surrounding the partition of India, alleging that certain political forces have a history of weakening the nation.

Addressing a public gathering in Ajmer, the Prime Minister also targeted the opposition over defence preparedness, alleging that during the Congress-led governments, the armed forces faced shortages.

"This was the same Congress that kept our soldiers waiting even for weapons and uniforms. Families of soldiers were deprived of 'One Rank One Pension'. During their tenure, there were massive scams in defence deals with foreign nations," he said.

Prime Minister said that the All-India Muslim League "hated India" and was responsible for the country's partition. Drawing a comparison, he alleged that Congress was following a similar path.

He further accused Congress of defaming the country and attempting to weaken national institutions.

"Maoists hate India's prosperity, Constitution, and democracy. Similarly, Congress waits for an opportunity to defame the country and infiltrates every space to do so. The country will never forgive such misdeeds," he said.

Highlighting the initiatives undertaken since 2014, PM Modi said that before his government came to power, basic amenities such as toilets were neglected.

"We witnessed an era before 2014 when our sisters and daughters had to endure humiliation due to a lack of toilets. Girls dropped out of school because there were no separate toilet facilities. For those in power earlier, these were minor issues," he said.

Speaking about development in Rajasthan, Modi said the BJP's "double-engine government" is working to balance heritage and progress.

"Good roads, railways, and air connectivity do not just ease travel; they transform the fate of an entire region. When roads reach villages, farmers can sell their crops at the right price, and traders can expand their markets," he added. (ANI)

