The recent release of the song "Ram Ji Aake Bhala Karenge" from Akshay Kumar’s upcoming film Bhooth Bangla has ignited a spirited debate across social media and the film industry. While the track has quickly gained traction for its catchy melody, listeners were quick to notice striking similarities to a classic composition by the legendary filmmaker Satyajit Ray. This has led to a polarising discussion: is the song a respectful tribute to a cinematic giant, or a case of uncredited imitation? ‘Bhooth Bangla’ Song ‘Ram Ji Aake Bhala Karenge’: Akshay Kumar Revives His OG Avatar While Battling Ghosts in First Single (Watch Video).

‘Bhooth Bangla’ First Single ‘Ram Ji Aake Bhala Karenge’

The track, titled "Ram Ji Aake Bhala Karenge", serves as the first major musical reveal for Priyadarshan’s horror-comedy Bhooth Bangla. Featuring Akshay Kumar in a vibrant, high-energy sequence, the song is designed to set the quirky and supernatural tone of the film.

Watch the Music Video of ‘Ram Ji Aake Bhala Karenge’:

Composed by Pritam and written by Kumaar, the song features the vocals of Armaan Malik Aarvan. Since its debut, the music video has garnered millions of views, primarily driven by the long-awaited reunion of Kumar and director Priyadarshan, who previously collaborated on cult classics like Bhool Bhulaiyaa.

The Satyajit Ray Connection

The controversy centres on the song’s melodic structure, which many listeners claim is a direct lift from Satyajit Ray’s "Bhuter Raja Dilo Bor" from the 1969 Bengali masterpiece Goopy Gyne Bagha Byne.

Same Same But Different?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🌹𝓜𝓻𝓼 𝓓𝓾𝓽𝓽𝓪 🌹 (@am_bee_vert)

Ray, who was as celebrated for his music as he was for his direction, composed the original song as a grand, rhythmic salute to a king within the film’s fantastical world.

Critics and fans have pointed out that the hook and the specific rhythmic cadence of "Ram Ji Aake Bhala Karenge" mirror the iconic Bengali track. In the original, the melody is used to convey a sense of whimsical wonder, a mood that Bhooth Bangla appears to be attempting to replicate in its own horror-comedy context.

Watch the Music Video of ‘Buter Raja Dilo Bhor’:

Tribute or Plagiarism?

The debate has split the audience into two camps. Supporters of the film argue that the song is an intentional tribute to Satyajit Ray. In Indian cinema, it is common for filmmakers to "sample" or recreate classic melodies to evoke nostalgia, especially in films that pay homage to vintage aesthetics.

However, the lack of an explicit "tribute" credit in the initial promotional material has fueled accusations of plagiarism. While Pritam has not yet issued a formal statement regarding the specific Ray influence, the industry often navigates a thin line between "interpolation" (using a melody as a base) and "sampling." Akshay Kumar’s ‘Hera Pheri 3’ Postponed? Priyadarshan Breaks Silence on Legal Mess and Release Delay.

For Bengali audiences and cinema enthusiasts, the Ray original is considered sacred. Many argue that if the song is a tribute, it requires clear acknowledgement to avoid being labelled as an unauthorised copy. Bhooth Bangla is scheduled to release in the theatres on April 10, 2026.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (YouTube channel of Zee Music). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 28, 2026 01:22 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).