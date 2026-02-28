South Indian actress Trisha Krishnan has become a central figure in online discussions following news that Sangeetha Sornalingam, the wife of Tamil superstar and politician Thalapathy Vijay, has filed for divorce. The legal filing, which surfaced on February 27, 2026, alleges infidelity and mentions an "adulterous relationship" with an unnamed actress. While no specific individual was identified in the court documents, long-standing rumours and frequent on-screen collaborations have led social media users to link Trisha to the developing story. Thalapathy Vijay Divorce News: Sangeetha Sornalingam Files Petition in Chengalpattu Court Citing Infidelity.

Sangeetha Sornalingam Files for Divorce

Sangeetha Sornalingam, Vijay’s wife of nearly 28 years, reportedly filed the petition in the Chengalpattu Family Court. According to court documents, she cited "infidelity and emotional cruelty" as the primary reasons for seeking the dissolution of their marriage.

The petition claims that Sangeetha became aware of an alleged extramarital affair in April 2021. Despite reported assurances from Vijay that the relationship would end, Sangeetha alleges the association continued, leading to a breakdown of marital trust. The couple, who married in August 1999 and have two children, Jason Sanjay and Divya Saasha, had reportedly been living separately within the same household for some time before the formal filing.

Why Trisha Krishnan is Trending

Trisha’s name began trending across social media platforms almost immediately after details of the divorce petition were made public. Netizens have widely shared images of the two stars together, fueling speculation regarding the identity of the "actress" mentioned in the legal documents.

Internet Abuzz With Vijay-Trisha Dating Rumours

Why is no one blaming Trisha? Not defending Vijay at all, he’s married and deserves criticism. But Trisha Krishnan also knew he was married and has two grown up kids…still chose to be with him posting pictures on Instagram??? Also, Jagadish Palanisamy played a major role, yet… pic.twitter.com/guLLrkl7Zq — Indians Unfiltered (@Netajinonsense1) February 28, 2026

In response to the surge of public commentary, Trisha recently issued a statement through her legal counsel. She criticised the "distasteful" comments being made about her personal life and clarified that she has no political affiliations. The actress emphasised that her name should not be drawn into matters that do not concern her, stating, "Disrespect should and always will be called out."

Who is Trisha Krishnan?

Born in Chennai in 1983, Trisha Krishnan is one of the most prominent figures in South Indian cinema. Before her film debut, she was a successful model, winning the Miss Chennai pageant in 1999 and the "Miss Beautiful Smile" award at the Miss India 2001 pageant.

Trisha Krishnan’s Instagram Post

Early Career and Background

Though she initially aspired to become a criminal psychologist, she entered the film industry with a supporting role in Jodi (1999). Her career as a lead actress began in earnest with Mounam Pesiyadhe (2002), followed by a string of massive hits that established her as a leading star in both Tamil and Telugu cinema. Over a career spanning more than two decades, she has won five Filmfare Awards South and is often referred to by fans as the "Queen of South India."

Iconic On-Screen Collaborations

The professional history between Vijay and Trisha is a significant factor in the current public interest. The duo first starred together in the 2004 blockbuster Ghilli, which remains one of the most successful films in Tamil cinema history. Their chemistry led to several other major collaborations, including Thirupaachi (2005), Aathi (2006) and Kuruvi (2008). ‘Ghilli’ Re-Release: Amid ‘Jana Nayagan’ Delay, Thalapathy Vijay’s 2004 Hit To Arrive in Theatres on THIS Date.

After a 15-year hiatus from working together, the pair reunited for the 2023 action thriller Leo, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The film was a global box-office success, reigniting fan interest in their on-screen pairing just as Vijay began transitioning into his full-time political career with his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK).

