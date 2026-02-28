Tehran, February 28: Israel launched a daylight attack Saturday on Iran’s capital, as witnesses reported smoke rising near the offices of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, 86, who hasn’t been seen publicly in days. The U.S. has assembled a vast fleet of fighter jets and warships in the region to try to pressure Iran into a deal over its nuclear program. President Donald Trump had wanted a deal and saw an opportunity while Iran is struggling with growing dissent following nationwide protests.

Iran had hoped to avert a war, but maintains it has the right to enrich uranium and does not want to discuss other issues, like its long-range missile program or support for armed groups like Hamas and Hezbollah. Israel Attacks Iran: Israeli Army Launches Preemptive Strikes on Tehran; State of Emergency Declared (Watch Videos).

Israel Attacks Iran

⚡️🇺🇸🇮🇱BREAKING: ISRAEL ATTACKS IRAN. Israel has launched a major operation against Iran, reportedly named “Roar of the Lion,” with explosions reported in downtown Tehran and additional strikes in Qom, Isfahan, Kermanshah, and Karaj (Fars, Kan). Airspace closure announced over… pic.twitter.com/sho37HhtdX — Suppressed News. (@SuppressedNws1) February 28, 2026

Here's The Latest:

Iran Blocked Inspectors From Nuclear Sites

Iran has said it hasn’t enriched uranium since June, but it has blocked international inspectors from visiting the sites the United States bombed during the 12-day war then. Satellite photos analyzed by The Associated Press have shown new activity at two of those sites, suggesting Iran is trying to assess and potentially recover material there.

Donald Trump Accuses Iran of Trying To Rebuild Nuclear Program

Despite claims that last year’s strike against Iran’s nuclear facilities destroyed the country’s nuclear program, Trump said that Iran “attempted to rebuild their nuclear program and to continue developing the long-range missiles that can now threaten our very good friends and allies in Europe, our troops stationed overseas, and could soon reach the American homeland.” Israel-Iran Conflict: Israeli Army Strike Near Tabriz Oil Refinery, Says Report.

Trump said that Saturday’s strikes would be part of “a massive and ongoing operation” that will aim to “destroy their missiles and raze their missile industry to the ground” as well as “annihilate their navy,” and “ensure that the region’s terrorist proxies can no longer destabilize the region or the world and attack our forces.”

Donald Trump Tells Iranian Officials To Lay Down Arms or ‘Face Death’

Trump called the attacks on Iran “a noble mission,” saying they were necessary because of Iran’s pursuit of nuclear weapons and missile systems that could reach the U.S. He called on Iranian officials to “lay down your arms” or “you will face certain death,” and encouraged the Iranian people to “take over your government — it will be yours to take.”

Iraq Closes Its Airspace

Iraq’s Ministry of Transport said Saturday the country’s airspace has been closed following airstrikes on neighboring Iran. The ministry’s spokesman, Mitham al-Safi, told state-run Iraqi News Agency that “the closure was preceded by the evacuation of all air traffic from Iraqi airspace.”

Trump Says US Begins ‘Major Combat Operations in Iran’

The U.S. began “major combat operations in Iran,” President Donald Trump said in a video on Truth Social. He said the objective is to defend the U.S. by “eliminating imminent threats from the Iranian regime.”

US Is Taking Part in Strikes on Iran, Sources Tell AP

The United States is participating in the strikes, according to a U.S. official and a person familiar with the operation, who spoke on condition of anonymity to detail sensitive military operations. The full extent of U.S. involvement was not immediately clear.

By Konstantin Toropin in Washington

Explosions Heard in Tehran

Two residents reported hearing the sounds of strikes echoing across the Iranian capital. A resident in the area of Mehrabad airport reported the sounds of “two heavy explosions” shaking windows just over half an hour ago. In central Tehran near Vanak, another resident reported the sounds of “blasts and war” coming at almost the same moment.

Israel Airports Authority says Israel’s airspace is completely closed

Planes that were en route to land in Israel are now being sent to area airports. Passengers who were at the airport awaiting flights are being shuttled back to various locations within Israel.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (AP). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 28, 2026 01:52 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).