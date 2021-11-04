Bengaluru, Nov 4 (PTI) On a day when the Basavaraj Bommai-led government completed hundred days in office, Congress Karnataka president D K Shivakumar on Thursday said people in the Chief Minister's home district Haveri have responded to his administration's functioning, by defeating the ruling BJP in the recent Hangal bypolls.

"Let him (Bommai) give good advertisement for the good administration and work done, but the people of his district have given an answer. We are not disputing his achievement or questioning his management, we are not making any allegations. We are happy that his party has decided to go for election (in 20203) under his leadership," Shivakumar quipped in response to a question on the Bommai government's hundred days in office.

Speaking to reporters here, he said, "whether Bommai or Yediyurappa is the Chief Minister, it doesn't matter. For us, it is the BJP government and its policies."

Shivakumar was referring to BJP's loss in the Hangal bypolls, which is also seen as a "setback" to Chief Minister Bommai, as it is the neighbouring constituency to his Shiggaon assembly segment in Haveri district, where he had extensively campaigned.

Chief Minister Bommai earlier today had said that he is satisfied with the decisions taken so far in taking the administration in the right direction, and the work is on towards inclusive economic progress.

Ending months of speculation about the change of guard in the state, Bommai on July 28 had taken over as the new Chief Minister of Karnataka, from BJP stalwart B S Yediyurappa, who stepped down from the coveted post, coinciding with his government completing two years in office.

Hitting out at the BJP for showcasing reduction in petrol and diesel prices as Deepavali gift, Shivakumar said, it is nothing but "pickpocketing" that was happening every day, has been stopped.

"When the price is reduced from Rs 10 to Rs 5 it can be called a gift, not taking Rs 45 and giving back Rs 7 or 10, it cannot be called a gift. If you are getting Rs 10,000 or Rs 20,000 salary and if you are given Rs 25,000 it can be called bonus or gift, not first reducing salary to Rs 15,000 and then increasing Rs 5,000. Can it be called a gift?" he asked.

Comparing fuel prices under various governments, the KPCC chief said, "every day the government is pickpocketing from every pocket, whether you are commuting by car or a two wheeler."

He also claimed that the central and state government's decision to slash prices of petrol and diesel was following a message from the people to them, in the bypolls held in various parts of the country.

