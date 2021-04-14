Jammu, Apr 14 (PTI) A suspected drug peddler was arrested in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district on Wednesday after 101 kg poppy was found in his vehicle, police said.

The contraband was found in a truck which was intercepted on the highway at Roundomail for an inspection, they said.

The driver of the vehicle, Aqib Ahmed Guroo of Budgam district, was arrested on spot, the police said.

The vehicle was seized, and a case was registered at the Udhampur police station, they added.

