Bhopal, Nov 14 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh's COVID-19 caseload rose to 1,83,057 after 1,012 new infections were reported on Saturday, while seven fatalities pushed the death toll to 3,083, a health official said.

On the other hand, 876 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, taking the state's recovery count to 1,70,969, he added.

Two patients died in Indore and one each in Bhopal, Balaghat, Damoh, Shivpuri and Khandwa districts since Friday evening, the official said.

Of the new cases, Indore district accounted for 197, Bhopal 179, Gwalior 71 and Jabalpur 33, he added.

Indore's COVID-19 case tally rose to 35,518, including 712 deaths, while Bhopal's count stood at 27,306 with 497 fatalities.

Jabalpur and Gwalior have so far recorded 13,290 and 13,243 cases, respectively, the official said.

Indore currently has 1,944 active cases, while 1,790 patients are undergoing treatment in Bhopal, and 702 and 577 in Gwalior and Jabalpur, respectively.

With the testing of 25,885 samples in the state in the last 24 hours, the total number of tests rose to more than 33.06 lakh, it was stated.

Coronavirus figures in Madhya Pradesh are as follows: Total cases 1,83,057, New cases 1,012, Death toll 3,083, Recovered 1,70,969, Active cases 9,005, Number of people tested 33,06,596.

