Panaji, Dec 18 (PTI) Goa's coronavirus caseload went up by 104 to reach 49,849 on Friday, a health department official said.

The death toll reached 718 as two patients succumbed to the infection during the day, he said.

The number of recovered persons in the state rose to 48,170 with 116 patients getting discharged from hospitals on Friday.

The number of active cases is now 961, the official said.

"A total of 1,474 samples were tested during the day," he added.

Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 49,849, new cases 104, death toll 718, discharged 48,170, active cases 961, samples tested to date 3,78,817.

