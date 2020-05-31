India News | 105 New COVID-19 Cases in Uttarakhand, Tally 905

Dehradun, May 31 (PTI) The number of coronavirus cases in Uttarakhand rose to 907 on Sunday with 105 more people testing positive for the infection, the Health Department said.

Majority of the cases have a travel history to Mumbai and Delhi, the department said.

Also Read | ANTIFA to be Designated as Terrorist Organisation, Announces Donald Trump: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, May 31, 2020.

Out of the 105 new cases, 31 were in Nainital, 24 in Dehradun, 18 in Almora, 20 in Udham Singh Nagar districts, it said.

Four people contracted the disease in Champawat, three in Tehri Garhwal, two each in Haridwar and Chamoli, and one in Uttarkashi, the bulletin said. PTI

Also Read | Lt General Manoj Pande to Take Over As Commander-in-Chief of Andaman and Nicobar Command.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)