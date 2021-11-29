New Delhi, Nov 29 (PTI) As many as 107 antique items have been brought back from different countries in the last 20 years, the Union Culture Ministry informed the Lok Sabha on Monday.

According to data shared by Union Minister for Tourism, Culture and Development of Northeastern Region G Kishan Reddy in response to a question, 14 artefacts and antique items were stolen from various states between 2015 and 2021.

Also Read | Prime Global Cities Index Q3 2021: New Delhi Slips to 39th Rank in Price Rise of Prime Housing Property; Miami 1st with 26% Rise.

From 2001-2021, 107 antiquities have been brought back to India from other countries. The highest number of antiquities were brought back from the US in 2021 when 63 such pieces were given back, the data showed.

The other countries from where antiquities have been retrieved are -- Holland, France, Australia, Germany, the UK, Canada and Singapore.

Also Read | Punjab Shocker: Landlord Attempts Rape on Tenant's 3-Year-Old Daughter in Ludhiana, Accused Held.

"The USA has handed over 157 antiquities related to Hinduism, Buddhism and Jainism during the recent visit of the prime minister to the US. Out of 157 antiquities, the first lot of 63 antiquities has reached India. Nine antiquities have been retrieved from Australia," Reddy said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)